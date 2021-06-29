Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $98.43 and a 1-year high of $152.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

