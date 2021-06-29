Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of PSCU opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.85. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $68.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
