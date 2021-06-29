Investors Buy High Volume of Check Point Software Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 828 put options on the company. This is an increase of 962% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.43. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.