Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $37.72 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.78, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after acquiring an additional 157,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,153,000 after acquiring an additional 646,585 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.