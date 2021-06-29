Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,923 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after buying an additional 191,934 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 65,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $1,949,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

