Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.
ISAA stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Iron Spark I has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
About Iron Spark I
