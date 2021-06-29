Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.95% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $35,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 184,454 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after buying an additional 302,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

