Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Shares of ISBA stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

