iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of iShares Europe ETF worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,737,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 699.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,091,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,015,000 after buying an additional 1,390,117 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $39.29 and a 52 week high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

