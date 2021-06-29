iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 356.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $101.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.44.

