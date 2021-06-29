iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,704,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $185,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,327 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,520,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 874,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,384,000 after acquiring an additional 574,622 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.32. 86,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,951. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.19.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

