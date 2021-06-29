iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Position Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,029,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561,932 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.55% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $126,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 112,056 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 6,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,636. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39.

