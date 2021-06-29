iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 42.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.43. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.