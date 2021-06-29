iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.49. 5,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,546. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $166.12 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

