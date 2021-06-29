iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $113.56. 25,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,305. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $113.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

