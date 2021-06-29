iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,521,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,729. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.39 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.16.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.