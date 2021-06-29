iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

Get iSun alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of iSun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of iSun stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iSun has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iSun will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 36,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $546,876.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,780,813.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,686,888. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISUN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth $2,749,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth about $7,343,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth about $1,487,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth about $2,848,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iSun (ISUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.