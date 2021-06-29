Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Short Interest Down 66.1% in June

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Itafos from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBCFF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 9,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,311. Itafos has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

