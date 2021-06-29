Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 6th (OTCMKTS:IVANU)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IVANU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 6th. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVANU opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50.

