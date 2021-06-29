Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Up 1,366.7% in June

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDA opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61. Iveda Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.09.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
