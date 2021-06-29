Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Up 1,366.7% in June

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDA opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61. Iveda Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

