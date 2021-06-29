IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IWGFF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank cut IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

IWGFF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 94,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851. IWG has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

