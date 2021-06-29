IXT Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, IXT has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. IXT has a total market cap of $843,232.72 and approximately $228.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IXT

IXT (CRYPTO:IXT) is a coin. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

Buying and Selling IXT

