J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report $2.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. J2 Global reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Shares of JCOM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.55. 336,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,225. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.47.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 187.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

