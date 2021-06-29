Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 84.2% in June

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jardine Matheson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.45. 9,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.66. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.10.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

