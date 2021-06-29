Jawad A. Ahsan Sells 5,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AXON stock opened at $172.06 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.