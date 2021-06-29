JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €21.31 ($25.07).

DEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

EPA DEC traded down €0.62 ($0.73) on Thursday, hitting €23.28 ($27.39). 131,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €23.37. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

