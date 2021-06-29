Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) to Hold

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Astellas Pharma stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

