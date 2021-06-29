Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.