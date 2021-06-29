Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kerry Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kerry Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRYAY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Kerry Group stock opened at $142.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $152.75.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

