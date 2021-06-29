JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $39.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 203,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,411,704 shares.The stock last traded at $51.95 and had previously closed at $43.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.94.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.