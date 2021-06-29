Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

