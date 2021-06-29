JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €49.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

EPA:ALO opened at €43.02 ($50.61) on Friday. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.22.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

