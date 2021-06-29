JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 65,777 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Franklin Electric worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

FELE stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $87.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

