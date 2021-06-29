JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 28 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 28 target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 39 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 27.50.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

