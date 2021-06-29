JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,237 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fure Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,812.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000.

NEAR stock opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18.

