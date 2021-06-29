JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of American States Water worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 14.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American States Water by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of American States Water by 62.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 4.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American States Water by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

AWR stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.03.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

