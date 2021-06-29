JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.63 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

NYSE ONTO opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,817 shares of company stock worth $10,752,744. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

