JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,078 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.04% of Premier Financial worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,431,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,340,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

PFC stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

