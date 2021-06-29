JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,526 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $101,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.50. 553,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,873,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $467.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

