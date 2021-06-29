JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 41.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 108,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 134.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 107,920 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 315,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 163.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.06.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

