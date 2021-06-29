JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,860 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after buying an additional 1,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $23,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 252,637 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $9,740,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 216,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

