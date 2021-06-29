JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth about $900,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $830.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.