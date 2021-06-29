Julia Wilson Sells 18,596 Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total value of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total value of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71).

On Friday, May 28th, Julia Wilson acquired 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($16.14) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($193.62).

On Friday, April 30th, Julia Wilson acquired 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($197.23).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Julia Wilson acquired 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($198.04).

LON:III remained flat at $GBX 1,185.50 ($15.49) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,144. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,233.03. 3i Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 810.20 ($10.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The company has a market capitalization of £11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,178 ($15.39).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.