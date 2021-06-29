K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.56 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $109,219,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 187,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 109,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $20,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD opened at $335.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.97. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.