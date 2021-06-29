K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $860,000 Investment in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after acquiring an additional 509,754 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after acquiring an additional 334,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,855,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

MSGE stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

