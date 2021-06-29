K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 180,000 KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INKAU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

OTCMKTS:INKAU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

