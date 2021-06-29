K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Reduces Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $201.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.78. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.37 and a 12-month high of $203.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $1,845,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,235 shares of company stock worth $44,036,066. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

