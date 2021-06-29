K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 15 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Shopify by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 35 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,494.99 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,552.23. The company has a market capitalization of $185.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,409.62.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

