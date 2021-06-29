K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 715 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after acquiring an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $142.98 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.35.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

