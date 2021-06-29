K2fly Limited (ASX:K2F) Insider Brian Miller Buys 73,900 Shares

K2fly Limited (ASX:K2F) insider Brian Miller bought 73,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,835.10 ($16,310.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get K2fly alerts:

About K2fly

K2fly Limited offers technical assurance enterprise software in Australia. The company provides asset management, and software and integration consulting services; and sells owned and third party software for the asset management and asset intensive industries. Its software solutions include Infoscope land management system that delivers stakeholder, tenement, cultural heritage, native title, and environmental management solutions, as well as full life cycle ground disturbance process; and RCubed, a cloud-based platform, which enables mineral resource and reserve governance, compliance and reporting.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for K2fly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2fly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.